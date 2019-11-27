CLEAR LAKE — To reward Clear Lake Elementary School second-grade teacher Joel Howard’s students for all their hard work learning multiplication and division, the children have spent parts of the past two weeks making papier-mâché elephants.

Each month, students participate in an art project to reward their hard work, Howard said. A similar project with horses was well received, so the class decided to try elephants. The elephants were papier-mâchéd on a wire frame, with tails made of gray tissue paper later attached.

 

