MOUNT VERNON — Additional charges against the man convicted of shooting a Mount Vernon police officer in the head in 2016 have been dropped.
On Aug. 29, jurors found Ernesto Rivas, 47, guilty of six charges — including two for first-degree attempted murder — in relation to the December 2016 shooting that left Mount Vernon police officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry blind.
Before his trial on the attempted murder and first-degree assault charges began in late July, Rivas had also been facing five firearm-related charges: Four counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles ruled in May that Rivas would have to be tried separately on those charges.
According to court documents, those charges were dropped Sept. 20 in the "interest of justice."
The charges were dropped "without prejudice" which means prosecutors could re-file them at any time.
Prosecutors believe Rivas is a "three-strike" offender, meaning the only sentence available to him for the charges on which he was convicted would be life in prison without parole.
Rivas is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.