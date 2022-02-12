Speakers covered topics ranging from leadership to water on Friday as the Washington State University Skagit County Extension hosted the Skagit Agriculture Summit.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen remarked on the region’s diverse agricultural industry and its contributions to the state’s economy.
“There’s just a lot going on in ag in the North Puget Sound,” Larsen said.
He highlighted the Puget Sound Food Hub and Northwest Agriculture Business Center (NABC), organizations that distributed food boxes to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Green of Skagit Malting spoke about the Puget Sound Regional Food System Partnership.
The partnership consists of 25 public and private representatives who will come up with ideas for projects to strengthen the food system and pilot projects in the community, Green said.
The innovation section of the conference included presentations on solar panels for farms, drone technology to help with farm labor and carbon sequestration in agricultural soils.
David Wallace of Bow-based CODA Farm Technologies showcased his company’s water-saving irrigation device, Farm HQ. He said it saved farmers 35 million gallons of water in 2021 and an average of 18 miles of driving for farmers each day they irrigated their fields.
In the final section of the conference, speakers discussed water, which drew a sizeable crowd after the 2021 drought year.
Jenna Friebel, executive director of the drainage and irrigation consortium, introduced WSU’s study on supply and demand of water in the Skagit Basin.
Gabe LaHue, WSU soil science professor, dove into the supply and demand analysis.
“The water rights exceed the estimated irrigation water demand,” LaHue said.
Further spatial analyses find, however, that information changes westward toward the Skagit River Delta because the majority of agriculture in the county resides in that region, he said.
Friebel announced an update on the joint legislative task force for Skagit County’s water supply.
The task force has $1.2 million to fund studies for the county’s water supply. Nearly 10 proposals have been submitted, Friebel said. The deadline is Feb. 28.
Studies that are selected to advance will be required to provide a more detailed proposal by the end of March. The task force will then decide which research teams will be awarded funds to complete their studies.
“The hope is that this happens this spring,” Friebel said.
George Sidhu from the Skagit Public Utility District (PUD) announced that the district will invest $86 million in capital improvement projects over the next five years.
Of that amount, $40 million will be spent to replace the county’s main transmission pipe, which is corroding and has leaks.
The new pipe is projected to last 100 years and will be made from concrete cylinders, stretching 5.5 miles underground, Sidhu said. Work is underway along the railroad adjacent to Highway 9.
When the project is complete, Skagit County will build a trail above it, called the Centennial Trail, Sidhu said.
