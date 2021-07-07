Legislation that recently passed the U.S. House includes an earmark for $8 million for the Guemes Island all-electric ferry project.
If the Senate approves it, the $19.5 million project will be fully funded, according to Skagit County Public Works Director Dan Berentson.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., visited the Guemes Ferry terminal on Tuesday with several city, county and state officials as part of a tour throughout Congressional District 2. Part of the reason was to celebrate passage of the House version of the Invest in America Act.
The current ferry is over 40 years old and is considered an extension of the Skagit County road system, Berentsen said. The county has for years sought to replace the existing diesel ferry with an all-electric version.
The county has been doing a great job fundraising for it, but it’s time for the federal government to invest, Larsen said.
Mayor Laurie Gere applauded the county for its forward-thinking in pushing to purchase an all-electric vessel.
“I am excited that you are investing in a ferry of tomorrow,” she said.
An electric ferry would help the environment, said County Commissioner Ron Wesen. It would mean less of a carbon footprint and a more cost-efficient vessel, he said.
“We are getting closer,” he said.
