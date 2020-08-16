ANACORTES — Kids picked up new school supplies and backpacks Saturday at the Ready to Learn Fair in Anacortes, which was adapted to a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19.
The 20th annual back-to-school event was held at Anacortes High School.
The goals were to get supplies to families in need and generate excitement for the start of the school year, even though schools will reopen with remote learning, said Treva King, chair of the fair.
“We’re trying to make it fun despite the anxiety and frustration,” she said. “Kids need to feel like ‘this is going to be a fun thing.’”
King said the Anacortes Schools Foundation, which organizes the event, had about 500 backpacks full of grade-specific supplies to distribute to families. She said the fair purchased more backpacks and supplies in anticipation that the need would be greater this year.
The foundation, community groups and businesses raised the funds to buy the supplies.
Included with each backpack was a hand-sewn face covering, with sizes matched to grade levels. King said a group of local sewers stitched 500 masks.
Families were also provided a card with community resources, in lieu of an in-person fair.
Members of the Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers Club handed out hot dogs to families in their vehicles.
