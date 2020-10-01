The Anacortes School District announced Thursday it plans to bring some students back for in-person learning next month, and the Sedro-Woolley School District now says it will push back its plans for in-person learning by a week.
The Anacortes district will bring its youngest students — those in kindergarten through third grade — back onto campuses beginning Nov. 2, according to a new release. Fourth and fifth graders will return to building on Nov. 9.
At each grade level, each class will be broken into groups, with some students attending for a half-day in the morning and others for a half-day in the afternoon four days a week.
All students will continue online learning on Wednesdays, the release states.
Earlier in the year, the district discussed bringing students back to campus for two full-day sessions, the release states. That proved problematic because of how long a student would wait to see their teacher, who would be busy teaching other students.
"In the half-day model, teachers will be able to focus instruction on math and literacy," according to the release sent out by Anacortes Superintedent Justin Irish. "Because students attend four days a week, teachers would be able to provide immediate feedback to students as they learn."
Students cannot virtually attend the in-person classes because the district lacks the internet bandwidth to allow live-streaming in each classroom in its buildings, the release states.
The district hopes to have middle school students back in their classrooms by early December, the release states. As of now, high school students are expected to return to the school in February.
Meanwhile, Sedro-Woolley announced its change of plans on Thursday, saying that it will welcome kindergarten through second-grade students onto campus on Oct. 12, instead of Oct. 5 as previously planned.
Superintendent Phil Brockman said the change was due to the logistics of planning across each of its seven elementary schools.
“There’s a lot of moving parts with that we didn’t realize,” Brockman said.
The adjustment will give teachers and principals time to prepare for a successful re-opening, he said.
The Concrete School District still intends to welcome kindergarten and first grade students back for in-person learning this Monday.
The Mount Vernon School District is allowing more of its students, as determined by need according to its Remote Plus model, back into its buildings.
The Conway School District has been using a hybrid model since the start of the school year, with its kindergarten and first graders already back on campus.
