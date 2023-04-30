MOUNT VERNON — The rain held off on Sunday as more than 300 farmworkers and their allies gathered at Edgewater Park for the annual Farmworker March.
The march was organized by Community to Community and Familias Unidas por La Justicia.
Political Director for Familias Unidas por La Justicia Edgar Franks said the march was the perfect way for the community to get together, meet the farmworkers and get educated on important issues that affect them.
Franks said he hopes the march brings light to issues on heat regulations in the summer, the exploitation of the H-2A visa program and immigration reform.
For more than two decades, a farmworker solidarity march was held in Skagit County, Franks said. The group decided to bring it back after the tulip strike at Washington Bulb Co. last year to remind people about the conditions farmworkers live with.
"We decided to bring that tradition back to Skagit," Franks said. "We're letting people know that farmworkers are organizing, and when we organize we can make significant changes to rules and laws."
Jackie Tabone, a member of Community to Community, said the march was a great way to shed light on all of the contributions that farmworkers make to the community.
People came from all over the state to participate. Franks said he spoke to someone who came from Spokane.
"People want to be here for justice," Franks said.
Members and representatives of UFCW 3000, a labor union for food and commercial workers, came to show their support of farmworkers unionizing and connect with those who may want resources.
"We're all connecting with each other," UFCW 3000 representative Jose Veliz said. "We're here supporting one another."
Skagit County Democrats also came out in support of the farmworkers. Chair of Skagit County Democrats Lynn Campbell said that while many farms have made positive changes for their workers, there is still a long way to go and always room for improvement.
"They're people," Campbell said. "They're not slaves. They deserve human dignity."
The group marched to Horseshoe Park, making stops at Lion's Park and the state Department of Labor and Industries building on College Way.
With each stop, more and more people joined the march. By the time the group got to the Labor and Industries building, nearly 100 more people had joined.
Once there, the group learned about the Mount Baker Roofing strike going on in Bellingham demanding a safer workplace environment. Among the demands was access to restrooms and drinking water.
The march ended at Horseshoe Park where a community meal, children's activities and live music was waiting for the group.
Franks said the march is also a celebration.
"We're political here, but we like to have fun. It's about the families," he said. "It's a celebration more than anything."
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
