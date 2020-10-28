A state appeals court this week denied a petition from convicted killer Isaac Lee Zamora, who is currently serving a life sentence, to be released from prison.
Zamora pleaded guilty in November 2009 to 18 charges, including four for murder, for the September 2008 shooting spree that began in Alger and ended in Mount Vernon.
The shooting spree actually left six people dead and four more injured. However, a plea deal was reached in which Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich agreed not to seek the death penalty. Zamora pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, but not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts for the deaths of Skagit County sheriff’s deputy Anne Jackson and Alger resident Chester Rose.
Zamora last year petitioned Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Needy to withdraw his pleas, citing the fact that the state Supreme Court in 2018 ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Zamora contended he would not have made the the deal without the threat of the death penalty.
Needy denied the request, saying that even with the death penalty in play, he had no reason to believe Zamora had not made the pleas voluntarily or without knowing what they meant.
With Needy’s denial, the matter was sent to the court of appeals as a personal restraint petition — a civil matter where someone seeks release based on the belief that their imprisonment is unconstitutional.
The appeals court dismissed his request Monday.
Part of the rationale for their decision was that too much time had elapsed and no change in law occurred since original sentencing that would affect Zamora’s specific case.
According to the opinion filed by the court of appeals judges, Washington law states that defendants “may not collaterally attack a judgment more than one year after the judgment becomes final” unless there is a “significant change in the law” that is “material to the conviction or sentence” and which can be applied retroactively.
Zamora argued that because the death penalty is now unconstitutional, the change in law meets all of those requirements.
The court disagreed, saying in part that because Zamora took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty — even before Weyrich determined whether he would seek it — it was not a sentence Zamora could have received.
Instead, without the death penalty, the maximum sentence he could — and did — receive was life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.