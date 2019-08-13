MOUNT VERNON — State representatives Norma Smith, R-Clinton, and Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, took part in a discussion Monday about how to work with those with whom you disagree.
The two represent the 10th Legislative District, which is one of three of the state’s 49 districts in which the two representatives are from two parties.
Paul, who was elected in 2018, said he and Smith often vote different ways, but have made an effort to find issues where they agree, like transportation, mental health treatment and expanding access to vocational education.
“We’re focusing on what we can do together for the benefit of the district,” Smith said.
She said the two have made an effort to get to know and trust each other, and know that they both have the best intentions for the district.
The Monday event, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Skagit County, was part of the group’s series on civil discourse.
Wende Sanderson, president of the group, said she was inspired to invite the two representatives after seeing them at a joint town hall meeting they hosted in March.
She said she was impressed with their ability to remain civil and respectful of each other, even while discussing difficult, polarizing issues.
