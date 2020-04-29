A 40-year-old Arlington man was arrested early Wednesday morning for investigation of first-degree attempted murder after an employee of a Skagit County marijuana shop reported someone shot at her.
The woman was not injured.
According to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Western Bud cannabis shop in the 6100 block of Highway 20 near Anacortes around midnight by an employee who called to say a man had been loitering in the area for several hours.
The employee provided license plate information for a vehicle associated with the man, the release states.
Thirteen minutes later, the woman called 911 again to report that the man fired a weapon at her as she was leaving.
She was uninjured and was able to leave the area, said Det. Sgt. Jenny Sheahan-Lee.
Investigators do not believe the two knew each other, the release states.
Additional witnesses had called in to report the sounds of numerous gunshots and yelling.
Further investigation found the vehicle was registered to an address in Island County, and so the Island County Sheriff's Office was advised of the incident.
A short time later, that Sheriff's Office received a report that a man armed with a gun was at his ex-wife's residence on Sunday Drive.
Island County deputies responded and arrested a man near the vehicle described by the Western Bud employee.
The man had a weapon nearby and did not comply with demands from the deputies, causing deputies to deploy their Tasers.
Two firearms were found in the man's possession, one of which is was believed to be involved in the incident at Western Bud.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of attempted murder. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
