SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Art has become the escape mechanism of choice for many combating the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s stay-at-home directive.
After all, what’s more relaxing than kicking back and painting a waterfall?
Jessica Steele and her two sons, Miles and Sawyer, decided to offer fellow stay-home folks the opportunity to tap into their creative sides by putting together an art wagon.
“I love crafts,” Jessica Steele said. “And so do my kids. But over the years, we have got a lot of supplies. We have two drawers full of the stuff. So Miles and Sawyer thought it would be good to let other kids have a chance.”
The family filled a wagon with art supplies in the hope that others will find the same enjoyment. All they ask is that would-be artists take what they want or need and leave the rest for others.
“We sharpened every pencil and disinfected everything,” Steele said. “Even every crayon. If it’s in the wagon, it has been disinfected. And it’s all grouped by color.”
The Steeles rolled out the wagon, placing it on the double-wide sidewalk bordering McGarigle Road, a short distance from its intersection with Fruitdale Road.
“We just wanted to do our part,” Steele said. “Everyone is trying to help. Everyone needs to try and help each other.”
The wagon also is stocked with items such as construction paper, ribbon, tape, glue sticks, paint, brushes, scissors and glitter.
“It’s everything you would need to do a project,” Steele said. “Art is the way to go. Anyone can do it at their own home. It provides some sanity for adults and keeps the kids busy. Now people have the time to develop those skills they have always wanted to. People have the time to focus. To do something like art just for the sake of doing it.”
