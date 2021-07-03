BURLINGTON — About two weeks since opening, residents at the Skagit First Step Center are starting to get comfortable.
The homeless shelter, which opened in Burlington on June 14, offers temporary shelter in 20 small free-standing cabins from the Everett-based company Pallet. Over the past two weeks, a few dozen residents have stayed here.
Resident Rebecca Schofield and her family came here soon after opening day. Before they were selected to move in, the three of them had been living in Schofield’s van, she said.
“We’ve been really touched by everyone being nice to us,” she said.
Schofield, who uses a wheelchair, said she appreciates that her cabin is spacious and easily accessible. While it’s not perfect — she reported some trouble with her bed — she said her situation is much better now than it was three weeks ago.
“I’d rather be in a Pallet (shelter) than out on the street,” she said.
Schofield and her family have tried getting help from just about every homeless services provider in the county, and none have been successful in helping them find a permanent place to live.
“Hopefully, this will be the program that gets me into permanent housing,” she said.
Tina Tate, executive director of Friendship House, said the first couple weeks have gone “surprisingly well.” While a few residents have been asked to leave, most have been living there since soon after opening day.
Friendship House is overseeing operations at the shelter, and the Pease Road property is owned by the city of Burlington.
As Tate begins to reach out to local nonprofits to come and offer help for the residents, shelter staff have been interviewing them to ask them about their needs.
“This is their space, so we don’t want to put things into place without their input,” she said.
The shelter uses Community Action of Skagit County’s coordinated entry program, meaning people interested in staying there need to register with Community Action.
Tate and staff have been starting slow, only filling 20 of the 38 cabins they have set up. However, she said she expects to start ramping up to full capacity soon.
Residents can stay up to 90 days, with the hope that they can move on to permanent housing. However, Tate said she’s concerned the county doesn’t have the supply of subsidized housing needed to ensure they’ll be offered a place.
A permanent low-income housing project underway in Mount Vernon will eventually offer a place, but it’s unclear when the facility will be open.
Many of the residents are disabled and can’t work, she said. Social Security may give them $700 a month, but that isn’t enough to find a place in the county’s rental market.
“You can’t rent a room for $700 a month,” she said.
Craig Jones is one of those residents. A former construction worker and owner of a rigging company, Jones said a broken back and a messy divorce left him unable to work and drained his savings.
He’s been homeless for six years, he said, and has been living at the First Step Center for about two weeks.
“It’s nice to have a spot,” he said. “It’s about trying to find a place to go from here.”
“I’m not optimistic,” he added.
Michael Shelby, another resident, said he plans to move to somewhere with a less competitive rental market once he’s exhausted his stay at the shelter.
He said he and his fiancé are grateful to have a space of their own, where he’s given some autonomy and privacy.
“If you need help, they offer help,” he said of the staff. “If you want to be left alone, they leave you alone.”
Shelby said he’s lived in other homeless shelters before, but because they’re often divided by gender, he and his fiancé were put in separate facilities.
“If she can’t sleep next to me, she’s not happy,” he said.
The couple also spent some time camping in nearby parks, but Shelby said he didn’t feel safe leaving his fiancé while he went to work.
“We left the tent for one day, and it was robbed,” he said. “Everything was gone.”
