MOUNT VERNON — With election day less than a week away, Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said there is an important detail that voters who have yet to cast their ballots need to keep in mind — timing.
“If you’re planning on mailing your ballot in, it needs to be postmarked (not just dropped in the mail box) by 8 p.m. on election night,” she explained. “This means you really should put your ballot in the mailbox by Friday afternoon or use a drop box, to ensure it will be counted.”
There are currently 85,130 registered voters in Skagit County.
“As of (Tuesday) morning, roughly 45,000 ballots had been returned,” Han said. “We’ve signature-checked 29,700 ballots and have on hand approximately another 15,000 to check, with more coming every day.”
If there is a problem with your ballot, the county will let you know. Challenged ballots will have until the day before certification to be corrected.
“We send letters to anyone whose signature needs to be verified,” Han said. “You can also check to ensure that your ballot has been received and accepted and check its status by going to the Secretary of State’s official website at VoteWA.gov.”
With early voting underway nationwide, about 60 million voters have fulfilled their civic duties. Han wants to assure Skagit County voters that their ballots will be accurately counted.
“Washington State has over a decade of success using our mail-in voting system under our belt already, and we are totally confident in our ability to process and count all eligible ballots before election certification,” she said. “Our elections team is working hard to ensure that this happens, and they care just as much as you do that the election is free, fair and full.”
A total of 59,023 Skagit County residents voted in the 2016 general election, representing 79.77% of registered voters in the county at that time.
Skagit County elections officials collect ballots from 10 drop boxes, including locations at the county Auditor’s Office in Mount Vernon as well as the Mount Vernon Police Department, Sedro-Woolley Post Office, Burlington Parks and Recreation Building and both Anacortes and La Conner libraries.
For a complete list of drop-box locations and other voting information, visit the county elections page at skagitcounty.net.
According to Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State, about 90% of voters live within three miles of a ballot drop box. In some more densely populated areas, 75% of voters live within one mile of a ballot drop box.
“Early on, we saw a surge in ballots being returned,” Han said. “Now we’re seeing just slightly above normal for a general election year.”
For those who haven’t yet registered to vote, there is still time, but now it has to be done in person. The Auditor’s Office will register voters up until 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. No appointment is necessary.
The office is located inside the County Administration Building, 700 South Second Street, Room 201 in Mount Vernon.
For more voter information, visit the Secretary of State’s website, sos.wa.gov. Local voters can find information about their specific county elections office at sos.wa.gov/elections/auditors.
Voters with questions can also call the Auditors office at 360-416-1700.
But Han and the Office of the Secretary of State are warning against trusting information about ballots from non-government websites. For example, the site votewashington.info has been frequently cited as a source of information on social media, but is not a government site.
“This website has been making the rounds,” Han said. “According to the Washington Secretary of State’s office, the site is not affiliated with them, and they don’t know who is operating it at this point. The information on there should not be considered accurate.”
The Secretary of State is reporting the website to its partners at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Center for Internet Security, the office said in a statement.
The statement reads: “It is not an official site of the of the Office of the Secretary of State, nor is it a verifiable source of election information. Voters should not rely on this website for official election information. Voters may check their ballot status by visiting VoteWA.gov, the official voter information portal. Voters with challenged ballots will be contacted by their county elections office to cure the ballot. If people have questions about the ballot status or about information posted on the votewashington.info site, they are encouraged to reach out to their county elections office.”
