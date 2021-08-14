The Bear Creek Fire continues to burn along its southern flank in an area of North Cascades National Park near the Canadian border.
The fire, first detected July 30, remains at an estimated 1,000 acres, however, that acreage could grow as an increase in fire behavior is expected to occur over the next few days due to hot and dry temperatures.
“There has been a little creeping and smoldering,” North Cascades National Park spokesperson Katy Hooper said Friday. “But we haven’t seen any torching or anything of that manner.”
Cooler and wetter temperatures are predicted to return to the area early next week and should aid in fire suppression efforts.
In the meantime, there are boots on the ground battling the blaze.
“Six North Cascades firefighters and the Whiskeytown Fire Module firefighters continue to look for opportunities to halt the fire’s spread, while continuing to assess containment opportunities in the northern area of the park,” Hooper said.
Hooper said fire crews are working to remove fuel loads, brushing, placing sprinklers and protecting park infrastructure while evaluating additional protection measures.
“There are a couple different bridges and also a cable car in that area,” Hooper said. “Those are located in that southern area where the fire is burning. But there are no buildings or structures in that area.”
Trail and camp closures remain on the Copper Ridge and Chilliwack trails due to the fire’s proximity.
The Copper Ridge Trail is closed from Copper Lookout to the junction with the Chilliwack Trail. The Chilliwack Trail is closed from the junction of Brush Creek Trail to the north terminus. Copper Lake, Bear Creek, and Indian Creek camps are also closed.
Smoke from the fire will impact the Chilliwack River drainage and smaller drainages feeding into the Chilliwack River.
Smoke models show moderate air quality impacts to Ross Lake from fires in Canada. North to northeast winds may push smoke from the Bear Creek Fire towards Baker Lake.
“The north end of Lake Chelan may have moderate smoke impacts from the Schneider Springs fire near Mount Rainier,” Hooper said. “Areas surrounding the park complex should have good to moderate air quality through the weekend.”
Those areas are not the only locations that could be affected by wildfires burning in the region. Visitors to the backcountry may see smoke from two additional fires burning near Moraine Lake in the West Fork Thunder Creek area. Smoke from the Moraine Lake and Moraine Lake 2 fires may settle into the Thunder Creek drainage.
