BURLINGTON — It’s been months since the Bellair Airporter Shuttle has been on the road.
The service will return Sunday. Locally, that means five round-trips a day along the Interstate 5 corridor between Bellingham and Sea-Tac Airport.
“We did not choose to shut down, but travel tanked internationally,” said Lori Reese, director of marketing for the Bellair Charters/Airporter Shuttle. “So for the first time in our 35-year history, we didn’t operate.”
Reese said in talking with the Port of Seattle, travel out of Sea-Tac decreased 38% after 9/11 and it took four years to get back to pre-9/11 numbers.
“Right now, they have seen a 94% decrease,” she said. “We have no idea how long it will take to return this time.”
The return of shuttle service is a big step for local travelers.
“As people begin to return to travel, we are excited to be driving for them again,” said Bellair President Richard Johnson. “Although service is resuming with a limited schedule, I am confident that the schedule will continue to be expanded based on demand, latest CDC guidance, and government travel regulation.”
Service between Anacortes and Burlington along Highway 20 will return when travel trends increase.
Paine Field shuttle operations remain suspended until the airport re-opens after a summer of renovations.
“It hasn’t been an easy decision to reopen,” Reese said. “We are definitely not going to be operating at a profit at any point right now.
“But we feel it is important right now to get back out on the road and to help people get confidence in traveling again. We understand the severity of the COVID situation and are doing everything we can to meet safety standards.”
Shuttles will limit their seating capacity by 40%, while being cleaned and sanitized between each trip. Close attention will be paid to high customer contact areas on each vehicle, while focusing on contactless travel and encouraging physical distancing.
