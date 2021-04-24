The Bellevue College baseball team had a good day Friday at Skagit Valley Dream Field as the Bulldogs swept the Cardinals in both halves of a doubleheader.
Bellevue edged the Cardinals by a run in the first game 6-5 and outlasted them 7-4 in the second.
Bellevue third baseman Nick Hoveland hit a three-run home run in the first game, and teammates Troy Baunsgard, Riley Parker and Tyler Miller each had two hits in the narrow victory. Skagit Valley first baseman Hayden Byorick, who was hitting leadoff, hit a solo home run on his way to a 2-for-4 performance.
Cardinals second baseman Brody Larsen knotted the game at four runs apiece with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs surged again later for the win. Skagit catcher Brock Sween went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Bellevue center fielder Marques Titialii was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-3.
Skagit Valley fell to 4-8.
