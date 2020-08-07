After a successful blood drive earlier this year, Northwest Bloodworks is hosting another pop-up donor center through Aug. 22 at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, donors must make an appointment before donating blood.
Potential donors may visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org and enter sponsor code 509B, or call 1-800-398-7888 to schedule a one-hour donation slot. Days currently available are Aug. 8, 11, 15, 18 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Social distancing and other additional safety measures will be enforced. No walk-ins, guests or people under the age of 16 will be permitted onsite.
Bloodworks Northwest provides blood to more than 70 hospitals and medical facilities in the Pacific Northwest. A drive in June drew 307 donors, including 20 first-time donors and collected 276 units of blood.
Different components of blood — red cells, platelets and plasma — are taken from each unit of blood, meaning each unit could potentially help several people.
