Blood supply levels across the region have fallen to concerning lows as the Labor Day weekend approaches.
Bloodworks Northwest reported the local blood supply is running on fumes, as donations are down and patient needs for Type O blood and platelets are at their highest.
Only 40% of the donors needed have booked appointments, leaving a gap of 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day. Over the past seven weeks, Bloodworks Northwest has been short 300 units each week, a news release from the organization states.
“At the moment, we have 125 open appointments throughout Skagit County for September,” Bloodworks Northwest Community Engagement Liaison Hannah McNutt told the Skagit Valley Herald.
All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to donate as Bloodworks Northwest is operating on less than a single-day supply of O negative and positive blood, the types most needed in trauma situations.
It takes 1,000 donors a day, of all blood types, to maintain a safe and reliable blood supply for unexpected emergencies and continued medical care in the region, the release states.
“Hospitals are already having to conserve onsite supplies, and we’re concerned the upcoming Labor Day weekend will further impact our ability to provide urgently needed blood for emergencies at a time when trauma units around our region typically experience high patient usage,” Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, co-chief medical officer of Bloodworks Northwest, said in the news release.
Bloodworks Northwest will host several pop-up blood donation opportunities in both Mount Vernon (Sept. 7, 26 and 27 at Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 North Laventure Ave.), and Sedro-Woolley (Sept. 22 and 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 719 Ferry St.).
