MARBLEMOUNT — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
The woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive as planned at the Marble Creek campground.
The man, who had been on an inflatable kayak, was located uninjured on the side of the road about 10:45 a.m. Friday.
He told authorities that the woman, who had been on a paddleboard, became caught and trapped underneath a logjam, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in an update on Friday night.
The woman's body was later recovered from the logjam.
Both the man and woman had minimal experience on the Cascade River, the Sheriff's Office said previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.