Management options for coastal recreational bottom fish in 2023 and 2024 will be discussed in two virtual public meetings hosted by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Pacific Fishery Management Council that manages West Coast bottom fish is considering annual catch limits, seasons and bag limits.
The first meeting, March 16, will discuss the options for recreational bottom-fish seasons. The latter, on May 3, will consider recommendations and hear final input.
Both meetings start at 2 p.m. A final meeting will be held in June, and regulations will be adopted.
Meetings will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. To join, click the link for the meeting or call and enter the meeting ID.
March 16
Call: 564-999-2000
Meeting ID: 569371062#
May 3
Meeting ID: 140310854#
