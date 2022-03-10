goskagit

Management options for coastal recreational bottom fish in 2023 and 2024 will be discussed in two virtual public meetings hosted by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council that manages West Coast bottom fish is considering annual catch limits, seasons and bag limits.

The first meeting, March 16, will discuss the options for recreational bottom-fish seasons. The latter, on May 3, will consider recommendations and hear final input.

Both meetings start at 2 p.m. A final meeting will be held in June, and regulations will be adopted.

Meetings will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. To join, click the link for the meeting or call and enter the meeting ID.

March 16

Call: 564-999-2000

Meeting ID: 569371062#

May 3

Call: 564-999-2000

Meeting ID: 140310854#

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.