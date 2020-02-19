Peter Browning, CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and former director of Skagit County Public Health, intends to run for county commissioner, seeking the seat Ken Dahlstedt has held since 2000.
Dahlstedt said he plans to announce soon whether he intends to run this year for re-election.
Browning said dealing with systemic issues such as housing, living-wage jobs and homelessness requires collaboration between the county and the four cities, saying the cities are “vital, necessary partners” in making Skagit County a place people want — and can afford — to live.
“I’m concerned we lose a lot of our young people because this isn’t a place they want to live,” said Browning, who is a Skagit Regional Health commissioner.
He said positive, mutually beneficial conversations no longer happen, and he aimed this criticism at Dahlstedt.
“Ken, to a large degree, has been the impediment,” Browning said. “We have to set ego aside.”
Browning said his time at the Burlington chamber has given him experience in negotiation and reaching compromise.
Recent work on the formation of a Tourism Promotion Area is indicative of this approach. After the proposal stood dormant for nearly 10 years, it now looks to be on the verge of approval, he said.
“All that took was stopping and listening to the concern of the people who were standing in the way,” he said.
If elected, he said he is interested in programs that would actively seek out members of the homeless community who are ready to work, and help them get matched with open jobs.
Combined with an emphasis on a new shelter and access to showers, he said he believes this would bolster the workforce while giving the homeless an avenue out of poverty.
Browning spent 19 years as director of county Public Health, until his position was eliminated in the 2014 budget.
He said his familiarity with county government and with managing taxpayer money is a plus.
And as someone who has experience leading sizable teams, he said he knows how to hire the right people and how to support their work.
“I don’t come into anything thinking I’m the smartest guy in the room,” Browning said. “The job is to listen and work within the process to make things happen.”
Candidates for offices up for election in 2020 will be able to file to run in May.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.