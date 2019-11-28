BURLINGTON — Burlington has announced it has a new fire chief.

Former Assistant Chief Rob Toth has been promoted to chief of the department, according to a news release from the city.

Toth has been with the Burlington Fire Department since 2005 as a firefighter and had been the assistant chief since 2016.

Toth replaces former Chief Levon Yengoyan, who left the department after three years at its helm.

Interim Fire Chief Mike Ganz had been leading the department on a part-time basis between Yengoyan’s departure in March and Toth’s promotion on Nov. 15.

Toth will be the department’s fourth permanent fire chief since 2012.

 

