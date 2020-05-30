BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council was confronted with a concerning vision of the postpandemic future of city finances.
Balancing the budget without raising taxes or spending any of its about $3 million in reserve would require massive cuts — possibly even permanent closure — for city parks and the library, according to a report from city staff presented in a virtual meeting Thursday.
Mayor Steve Sexton said he wasn’t bringing this proposal to the council for a vote, but rather to show members what could happen to city services if members continue to resist new tax increases.
“We’ve talked a lot about living within our means,” he said. “This is what that could look like.”
With its heavy reliance on sales tax revenue, the city is particularly vulnerable to a dip in business. City Administrator Greg Young said early calculations indicate the city could lose $1.5 million to $3 million in revenue in 2020.
It has already cut all staff hours by 10%, and all government spending is being reviewed by the mayor, Young said.
Young said he needed the council to tell him how much cash on hand the city should strive to have before he can prepare budget amendments.
Councilmember Joe DeGloria, who had been calling for significant cuts to city spending even before the pandemic, said closing the library or parks would be unacceptable.
“You’ve got to be out of your gourd if you say you want to shutter the library,” he said.
While DeGloria has also opposed new tax increases, he didn’t suggest any alternative ways to balance the budget. He instead said Sexton should provide a complete plan to the council, which it can either approve or disapprove.
Councilmember Bill Aslett strongly disagreed with this, saying council members have to pull their own weight by working together with city staff, rather than getting into fights.
“It’s not Steve’s responsibility; it’s council’s responsibility,” Aslett said.
Aslett said it will take time for everyone to reach agreement on a recovery plan, but that it will have to come with both spending cuts and tax increases.
“I get the frustration. This is not the reason why any of the eight of us (elected officials) ran for office,” he said. “But this is the problem of our careers, probably, for as far as the city of Burlington is concerned.”
The council will meet again at 6 p.m. next Thursday for further discussion.
Earlier in the meeting, council approved hiring Young as permanent city administrator, after about a year spent as interim.
Young was appointed in a 5-2 vote, with James Stavig and DeGloria dissenting.
DeGloria said this issue had been discussed twice by council already. He said he felt putting this issue back on the agenda without giving the council an opportunity to interview other candidates is subverting its authority.
“It doesn’t feel like council is being respected at all,” he said.
The city advertised for the position early this year, and Sexton said he reviewed 19 applications for the position in February.
“It was abundantly clear (Young) was the most qualified person to apply,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.