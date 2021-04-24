BURLINGTON — Burlington will delay the opening of its new homeless shelter by two weeks, to May 15.
City crews are at work preparing the Skagit First Steps Center, but need a little more time to get necessary utilities run to the facility, said Mayor Steve Sexton.
Council members approved an ordinance Thursday banning loitering in the blocks around the shelter, making it illegal to sit or lie down on sidewalks from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. around the site on Pease Road.
City Administrator Greg Young said the ordinance is intended to keep homeless people from congregating in the area during business hours and to limit the impacts the shelter could have on neighboring businesses.
It bans sitting or lying down on sidewalks, streets, parking stalls, planters and other public property around the shelter — from Burlington Boulevard on the east to Whitmarsh Road to the west, and from George Hopper Road to the south to Gages Slough to the north.
When opened, the center will offer temporary shelter and social services, starting with 20 residents and scaling up.
Young said the city wants to encourage people without housing to either seek entry to the shelter, or ask them not to linger in the area. The ordinance was inspired by a similar one in Bellingham, after that city encountered loitering around a newly opened shelter.
Law enforcement will be able to take people to the shelter if beds are available, or issue infractions. This could include a monetary penalty or requirements for community service.
Sexton said neighboring business owners and residents have asked for some kind of assurance that the city will try to limit congregating homeless on or in front of their property.
“It would be very meaningful to those businesses for council to take action ahead of time,” he said.
Councilmember Scott Green questioned why the ordinance couldn’t be enforced citywide 24 hours a day, now that the city will have a shelter to send homeless people to.
City Attorney Leif Johnson responded, saying legal precedent puts broad sweeping anti-loitering ordinances on shaky legal ground.
“When you make blanket prohibitions, you do run the risk of (appearing to) criminalize normal human behavior,” he said.
Sexton said the First Steps Center isn’t designed to eliminate homelessness citywide. Rather, he said it will give some in the homeless community a safe place to go and the opportunity to seek services.
“I wish I could say you won’t ever see a person on the sidewalk in Burlington ever again, but that’s setting the bar way too high for what we’re doing,” he said.
Councilmember Joe Stewart said he objected to the idea of fining homeless people. Even a fine of $50 is out of reach to most of them, he said.
Johnson said it was unlikely that law enforcement will actually issue a fine, and repeat offenders will have the opportunity to handle the case through community court.
Later in the meeting, Young presented the council with an update on expected COVID-19 relief funding.
As part of the federal American Rescue Plan, he said Burlington has been allocated about $2 million, which can be used to replace lost revenue due to the pandemic, provide assistance to people or businesses or to make investments in infrastructure.
More details on how the money can be spent are expected in the coming months, and the council can discuss a plan later, he said.
