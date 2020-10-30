At a meeting Thursday, the Burlington City Council discussed a draft 2021 budget that would continue a trend of low funding for street maintenance.
If passed, this budget would be the second in a row to withhold funding from the city street fund in order to balance it.
Traditionally, the city has contributed about 10% of its projected sales tax revenue to fund things like road maintenance and sidewalk improvements. Rather, the draft document would contribute only $50,000.
If the city were to meet that goal in 2021, it would have to invest about $850,000 more into the fund, according to Finance Director Joe Stewart.
Stewart said the council is set for a vote on this budget before Thanksgiving.
This would leave the estimated ending balance of the fund for 2021 at $31,399, something council member Joe DeGloria said makes him uncomfortable.
“I do not see this as a balanced budget,” he said.
However, when Stewart asked what other services he would cut to fund the street department, DeGloria did not answer.
Travis Schwetz, streets department supervisor, said at the meeting his department can operate for the year with the $50,000 payment and existing fund balance.
“We’ve skinnied up a bit,” he said. “We can operate on that budget.”
While major road projects are off the table, he said his team will be able to keep up with maintenance. However, in the event of an earthquake or major flood, he said he would need to rely on emergency grants from state or federal agencies.
As it stands, he said the city is already behind on street maintenance. Many of Burlington’s streets that were paved 25-30 years ago are not up to 2020 standards, Schwetz said.
The council does have the option of spending some of the city’s $2.8 million in reserves to supplement street funding, Stewart said.
For 2020, the council agreed to withhold a $700,000 payment to the street fund, with the understanding that it would be a one-time concession to balance the budget.
Stewart said it reflects the kind of systemic deficit the city has built over the years. Relying on growth and high sales tax revenue, councils in the past had been able maintain and improve services without raising taxes or drawing from reserves.
That kind of behavior is no longer possible, and current council members need to make hard decisions about what level of service the city should provide its residents, he said.
These conversations were supposed to happen this year, but were disrupted by COVID-19, he said.
