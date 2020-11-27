BURLINGTON — Though Thanksgiving dinner couldn’t be shared around a communal table this year, the Burlington Eagles spent Thursday preparing and delivering 155 take-out meals for Skagit County residents to eat at home.
“I like helping out,” said Eagles member and volunteer Jeff Fure. “Anything you can do for people these days.”
The Eagles offered meal pickup and delivery to residents in Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
About 10 Eagles members volunteered.
The meals were free, but a donation was requested. To-go boxes consisted of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce and a piece of pie.
Karen Fure, Eagles member and chef and mother of Jeff Fure, said the menu was simpler this year, and did not include its usual Caesar or fruit salad, due to challenges with offering an exclusively to-go meal.
“We’re getting it done and trying to stay positive,” she said.
On Thursday morning, the Eagles delivered a portion of the 155 meals to residents at their homes. Karen Fure said the Eagles always offers this option for those unable to leave their homes or cook.
“That’s a big part of the people we are serving,” she said.
Even at a time when demand for food has spiked, the Eagles had fewer meal reservations this year than it normally does.
Eagles member and volunteer Michael Pete said the chance to connect with friends and community members at communal meals is usually a big draw.
“It’s easier to stay home (this year),” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced changes for other community dinners.
The annual Sedro-Woolley Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Helping Hands Food Bank was not held.
The Skagit Valley College culinary arts program planned to prepare and deliver meals for 25 families on Thursday, though it had to cut down on the number of volunteers helping out.
