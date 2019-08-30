Education news

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board on Monday approved the district’s annual budget, which will see it drawing from its reserves.

The district is expecting $56.9 million in revenues, with about $59.7 million in expenditures, according to district documents.

It will start the school year with about $5.2 million in fund balance, and end with about $2.4 million, according to the documents.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

More from this section

Tags

Load comments