BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board on Monday approved the district’s annual budget, which will see it drawing from its reserves.
The district is expecting $56.9 million in revenues, with about $59.7 million in expenditures, according to district documents.
It will start the school year with about $5.2 million in fund balance, and end with about $2.4 million, according to the documents.
