BURLINGTON — Like many people, Tessa McIlraith's job has changed a lot during the past few months.
As a school nurse serving West View Elementary School and Burlington-Edison High School, her job has always been about more than just bandages and tummy aches. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, school nurses have taken on extra responsibilities to keep their students, families and staff members safe.
"We’ve really had to take on an entire new role on top of our role," she said. "Being a researcher, an investigator. Connecting with our (local) public health and monitoring trends and assisting our districts with protocols and ways to support students that both work educationally and in healthy and safe ways.”
For her work during and before the pandemic, McIlraith has been named state School Nurse of the Year by the School Nurse Organization of Washington.
"(McIlraith) consistently ensures that supporting the health and well-being of students is always at the forefront of her work," Burlington-Edison School District Superintendent Laurel Browning said in a news release. "She is a patient listener and a constant advocate for students’ health interests, specifically the needs of traditionally underrepresented populations."
McIlraith also serves as the district's lead nurse and has been helping to lead the district on its COVID-19 plans, including the safe reopening of its schools.
“She’s awesome in normal times, but especially in the last few months," said Todd Setterlund, the district's executive director of learning and communications. "The role of a nurse has been interesting throughout all of this. Not only are they continuing their normal duties, but then they’re also serving as a resource not only for parents with questions about health and safety measures but for their colleagues and administrators too.”
Although it has health-care aides at its schools, the district only has funding for three school nurses to serve all of its approximately 3,400 students, Setterlund said.
“There’s no question that school nurses are essential to what we’re doing and promoting student learning,” he said.
McIlraith was a nurse in an orthopedic operation room prior to joining the school district in 2013, she said.
"I think a good school nurse is someone who is a great connector and communicator," she said. “We are connecting the health world with the education world, so being able to blend those two worlds requires someone who is passionate about both.”
One of the things McIlraith is proud of is the teen heart screening she facilitated at the high school last year in partnership with local emergency medical services and PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, she said.
More than 200 students were screened.
"Even teens who seem perfectly healthy may have undetected heart problems,” she said.
McIlraith said she was humbled to be named school nurse of the year and hopes to be able to use her position to help other school nurses.
"The school nurses in this state do amazing work," she said. "It’s just wonderful to be recognized by people who I see as strong leaders. I hope to continue to represent school nurses well and advocate for school nurses so we can advocate for our students.”
