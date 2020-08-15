The Burlington City Council accepted a grant Thursday to help businesses connect to a city fiber optic internet.
Using a $250,000 grant from a Skagit County economic development program, the city will subsidize connections to its high-speed municipal internet.
City Administrator Greg Young said the city has used grant money and its own funds to install a "fiber backbone" and has hooked up about 30 businesses.
However, one of the largest impediments to hooking up more businesses is the approximately $3,000-$5,000 investment they must spend to extend fiber from the backbone to their doors, he said.
"While that does not seem like an exorbitant amount of money, it is for many businesses, especially with tight economic conditions (due to COVID-19)," he said.
As more work is done remotely, businesses are appreciating the need for fast, reliable internet now more than ever, he said.
Young said 20 businesses have expressed interest in installing fiber, but are reluctant due to cost. The city will reach out to them first to see if they're still interested.
He suggested distributing funds on a first-come, first-serve basis, but council members Bill Aslett and Joe DeGloria said the council should discuss a selective application process for distributing funds.
Young said city staff will put together a plan and come back to the council for discussion.
He said he doubted this grant would satisfy the demand for fiber connections and anticipates going back to the county for more grant funding in the future.
Earlier in the meeting, DeGloria raised concerns with the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Mayor Steve Sexton's decision to cancel all of its events through 2020 due to COVID-19.
The city has to continue paying a portion of the employees' benefits while they are furloughed. He suggested the city lay off the department staff and look to rebuild when programs are ready to return.
"It's not fair to the taxpayers of Burlington," he said.
DeGloria also alleged this practice is unfair to the employees, who are being strung along without any firm guarantee of work or access to unemployment. However, interim Recreation Director Sarah Ward corrected this, saying furloughed employees are eligible for unemployment insurance.
Sexton said the city had to make the determination to furlough early in the pandemic, thinking it would be under control by the end of the summer. It's not feasible to lay off and rehire an entire department within months, he said.
