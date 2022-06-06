An 83-year-old Burlington woman died in a two-car collision on Highway 20 Sunday afternoon.
Mary J. Miller was driving north on Garner Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 20, a State Patrol press release states. A vehicle heading east on Highway 20 then struck the vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
It was the second fatal accident in Skagit County on Highway 20 in just over a week and the fourth serious accident with injuries since mid-May.
On Saturday, the State Patrol reported that a 66-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, Dana Cheer, died from injuries sustained in an accident on May 26. Cheer was a passenger heading east on Highway 20 when the car he was traveling in turned left at Helmick Road in front of a vehicle heading west. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured.
On May 27, four people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a vehicle collision east of Burlington.
That collision occurred about 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 20 and Memorial Highway. The collision occurred when the driver of one of the two vehicles involved failed to stop for a red light.
And on May 15, six people were injured in a collision on eastbound Highway 20 at La Conner Whitney Road.
According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred before 2:30 p.m. when a Ford XPL that had stopped at a red light on Highway 20 was struck by a Ford Explorer that did not stop. Two adults and three children from Oak Harbor were injured when their stopped Ford XPL was hit by the other vehicle. The driver of the Ford Explorer was also hurt.
