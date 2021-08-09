Virtual job fair set for Wednesday
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and WorkSource will host an online job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The no-cost job fair will be held on the platform Brazen.
Job seekers can connect one-on-one with 45 employers, the majority of whom are located in Skagit County.
Employers have about 1,000 job openings posted across the government, manufacturing, hospitality, agriculture, retail and maritime sectors and are accepting job applications in English and Spanish.
Registration is required at app.brazenconnect.com/a/wesd-nw/e/EBqJm
To view confirmed employers, visit skagit.org/northwest-regional-job-fair
SWAN to host Women of the Year banquet
The Skagit Women's Alliance Network (SWAN) will hold an in-person Women of the Year banquet on Oct. 21 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
SWAN has celebrated and honored the contributions and successes of Skagit County women for the past 37 years.
The organization plans to follow all state COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of participants and guests.
Information: Email swanskagit@gmail.com
