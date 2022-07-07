When Matilde Ortiz arrived in Skagit County from Oaxaca, Mexico, she sought a better life for herself and her family.
Life took on a frenetic pace as she and her husband worked day after day with little grasp of English.
Ortiz loved cooking and wanted to share her love of Mexican cuisine, but she lacked knowledge of business regulations, permits and the many complexities of starting a small business in the U.S.
She knew in order to pursue her dreams she needed to start educating herself.
Ortiz tried watching videos on YouTube about starting a business, but struggled to get anything out of the videos because of the language barrier.
Then she saw an advertisement for a free bilingual entrepreneurship course offered by the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship.
“This is the door that I’ve been waiting to open for me,” she recalled through a translator Thursday while telling her story to U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene.
“How’s the business going?” DelBene asked Ortiz.
“Pretty good,” Ortiz said with a laugh. She recently sold out as a food vendor at a local swap meet.
DelBene presented about $180,000 in federal funding to the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship on Thursday to help the nonprofit continue its work.
The Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship provides support for small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in disadvantaged communities.
The money will allow the center to scale up operations in rural Snohomish, Skagit and Island counties to provide technical assistance, business classes and one-on-one training.
Ortiz and two other women from Skagit County shared with DelBene their experiences immigrating to the U.S. and the impact the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship had on their small businesses.
Isabel Salazar, who started courses at the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in April alongside Ortiz, has opened a cleaning service for homes and Airbnbs.
Another woman is selling granola.
The three women said the knowledge in marketing, financing and production they received from the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship helped them take their dreams to reality.
Marisa Herrera, a program manager at the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, said the programs offered are aimed at closing gaps in business education and in providing resources in disadvantaged communities.
“There’s a lot of talent in the female community, but particularly as a burden falls on the women to not only to (be the) caregiver and be in the home, but also to try and problem solve, … it really is about education and access to resources,” Herrera said. “There’s a desire to be part of this economy and they’re doing it — there’s a lot of talent — but the (gap in) education and resources is a very real thing.”
At the end of the day, the collaborative efforts of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship aim to build generational wealth within communities, said John Sternlicht, CEO of the alliance.
“The idea of generational wealth is that you have something that should establish your family, but that also gives your kids a head start,” Sternlicht said. “... That’s the American dream.”
Herrera said the three small business owners present at the meeting are leaders in the community, creating bonds and bringing people together
“They studied together. They did their homework together. That collective community wealth is exactly what we were hoping for,” Herrera said. “… All boats rise. It wasn’t about one person getting the prize.”
In the future, Ortiz hopes to expand her business, she said. Right now, she’s starting small.
