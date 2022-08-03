svh-202208xx-Amazon-Warehouse-1.jpg
The nearly completed Amazon distribution facility is shown Wednesday near the Port of Skagit west of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

In the past few weeks, Skagit County has completed various inspections on the new Amazon distribution facility west of Burlington.

Inspections have been done on plumbing, electrical, mechanical, fire safety and nonstructural requirements, according to Jack Moore of Skagit County Planning and Development Services.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @goskagit

