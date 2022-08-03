In the past few weeks, Skagit County has completed various inspections on the new Amazon distribution facility west of Burlington.
Inspections have been done on plumbing, electrical, mechanical, fire safety and nonstructural requirements, according to Jack Moore of Skagit County Planning and Development Services.
“We are close to approving the building construction,” Moore said in an email.
The Amazon facility, which is on Bay Ridge Drive east of Skagit Regional Airport, has been in the works since late 2020. It had an original estimated completion date of spring 2022.
Because the facility is expected to bring increased traffic to the area, the developer has been required to take measures to mitigate the impacts of traffic.
This includes replacing pavement from the facility’s location on Bay Ridge Drive to the intersection at Peterson Road, and constructing a right-turn pocket on Peterson Road.
The developer was also required to update the curbs and construct a right-turn pocket heading east on Peterson Road turning onto Bay Ridge Drive, according to planning documents.
All of the measures have been completed, including the addition of pedestrian ramps being brought up to ADA standards at the Peterson-Bay Ridge Drive intersection and a new crosswalk for workers to cross from the parking lot to the facility, said Forrest Jones, transportation programs section manager for the county.
Jones said a traffic impact analysis was completed and the determination was that there would not be a high impact.
He noted that all large trucks will be required to use Highway 20 to Higgins Airport Way to Peterson Road. This large truck traffic should mostly be happening during the late night and early morning hours.
Delivery vans will only use east Peterson Road if there is a delivery along the route, otherwise they will follow the same route as the trucks, Jones said in an email.
Jobs are not yet posted for the facility, but similar centers boast pay rates from $16.70 an hour to $20 an hour, depending on the area, job and shift, according to Amazon’s job website.
The jobs also boast of benefits including flexible schedules, paid time off, health care, parental leave and more, according to Amazon’s website.
Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the Skagit Valley Herald.
