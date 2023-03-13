AMC movie theater back open Skagit Valley Herald staff Racquel Muncy Author email Mar 13, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The AMC movie theater at Cascade Mall in this October 2020 photo. Skagit Valley Herald file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BURLINGTON — The AMC movie theater in Burlington has reopened after passing a pre-inspection Friday of its fire alarm system. The theater had been closed since late November after the fire alarm system was found to be noncompliant with city standards, said Burlington Fire Marshal Kelly Blaine. Blaine said he was surprised at how long it took the theater to get the parts and a contractor to update the system, but that such updates are a common issue. He said by passing its pre-inspection the theater is allowed to be open for the next 30 days while it gets all its the paperwork in order. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Film Industry Automotive Industry Theatre Trade Computer Science Architecture The Economy Literature Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
