ANACORTES — After being dominated for years by the construction of single-family homes, Anacortes has recently seen an uptick in construction of a greater variety of housing.
Permit applications for townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, apartment buildings and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have increased in the past two years, according to data provided by the Anacortes Planning, Community & Economic Development Department.
As of December, the city has issued permits for 170 new dwelling units in 2021, according to the data. The number includes 57 single-family homes, while the rest are multifamily and other types of housing.
Townhomes have been especially popular, said Don Measamer, the planning department’s director.
The city has issued permits for 48 townhome units in 11 buildings in 2021, according to the data.
While townhomes were allowed under the city’s previous development code, Measamer said the Anacortes City Council’s 2019 code update clarified the building standards.
He said townhomes offer more options for buyers and renters.
”Everybody wants to buy a townhome now. I get calls all the time,” he said.
Permits for ADUs — a separate living unit on the property of a single-family home — have also increased. In 2021, the city issued 13 ADU permits, according to the data.
Anacortes is also seeing new construction of multifamily housing, which includes buildings with four or more units.
One multifamily project underway is a mixed-use building on Commercial Avenue and 28th Street, formerly the site of a church. Kelli Lang is building a first-floor office for her real estate business, and eight apartments will be on two upper floors.
“I wanted a bigger office space, and it made sense to add housing above it,” Lang said.
She said costs for developers are sky high between supply chain and labor issues, and new government regulations.
“The cost is through the roof. You have to look at it as a long-term investment,” she said. “You don’t make a lot of money on this.”
A few blocks down on 26th Street, the Anacortes Family Center’s planned affordable housing complex has also faced skyrocketing construction costs.
The four-story building, which will include 21 units of affordable housing and child care on the ground floor, is partially funded by a 0.1% sales tax passed by voters in 2019.
In October, the City Council allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Act funds to the project due to rising construction costs.
Also going up is a 30-unit co-housing facility off D Avenue.
Meanwhile, at O Avenue and 18th Street, construction of Madrona Real Estate Investors’ controversial five-story apartment building continues.
The City Council in 2019 passed a moratorium on future applications for five-story buildings in this area after residents raised concerns that the building was too tall for their neighborhood.
The council has extended the height moratorium for this zone several times, and the latest is in place until next spring. Measamer said the city expects to begin public workshops in January on permanent rules for maximum building heights.
A new type of housing called cottage housing, a cluster of small single-family homes around a common space, is also planned in several locations.
Projects include the Samish Indian Nation’s 14-unit cottage development and community building on 34th Street. Strandberg Construction is also planning an 18-unit cottage development off Annacopper Mine Road.
Measamer said the city has issued a building permit for the Samish project, but not for the Standberg development.
