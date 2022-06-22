...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is
expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday
through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and
mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the
80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool
weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm
temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up
could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to
run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water
temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The
combination of these factors significantly increases the concern
for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and
hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season
heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a
life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.
The Shops at Burlington will undergo renovations, remodeling and rebranding under the outlet mall's new ownership.
Burlington Investment Properties LLC acquired the outlet mall for $9.5 million on March 25, according to the Skagit County Assessor's Office.
According to a news release from listing agent Kidder Matthews, four of the five biggest tenants — Nike, Lululemon, Coach and Pendleton — vacated or gave notice to vacate the mall during the selling process.
Al Monjazeb, owner of Burlington Investment Properties LLC, said the company is making investments in the property to attract new tenants, with the goal of making the mall a “nice place to go shopping, for dinner, and any other needs that locals may have.”
The mall will also receive a rebranding and renaming, he said.
The new owner has also started the process of landscaping, installing a new roof on every building, repainting, cleaning and resurfacing walking areas, and repurposing buildings, with plans to finish remodeling in about 60 days.
Currently, the mall has six or seven tenants, Monjazeb said. The aim is to have 20 to 30 tenants, depending on the types of tenants and their needs in terms of space.
“We're not going to rush,” Monjazeb said. “We're going to take our time and try to attract the right tenants.”
Ownership will look at a variety of potential tenant types, ranging from light industrial to restaurant to retail, and will try to find good fits for the Skagit Valley, Monjazeb said.
“We believe in the viability of Skagit Valley and Burlington and we're hoping that we will make it a … a good place to do business,” Monjazeb said.
