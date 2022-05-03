BURLINGTON — At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony and Tina Asp made signs to hand out for free to businesses that had to pivot to cope with the shifting landscape.
Now, the owners of Burlington sign shop Image 360 have again teamed with the Burlington and Anacortes chambers of commerce to distribute another $25,000 worth of signs to businesses free of cost, Anthony Asp said.
The Welcome Back Skagit campaign aims to celebrate the local community and welcome back visitors.
A billboard will go up off Highway 20 near Anacortes, and signs and banners can be picked up at the offices of both chambers of commerce and at Image 360.
Because Image 360 works closely with local businesses, the Asps know that some did not survive the pandemic.
Anthony Asp said he hopes the campaign will reset the community after a hard couple of years, and congratulate local businesses that made it through the pandemic.
"If you can make it through this, you can make it through anything," he said.
Tina Asp is the primary graphic designer at Image 360 and designed the Welcome Back Skagit sign.
The Image 360 team wanted the sign to show the resiliency of the local community — and the country — during the pandemic, she said.
The color scheme of red, white and blue represents the U.S., while a tulip represents the Skagit Valley.
Making the signs is also a way for Image 360 to continue to get back to what it does best.
For two months following the stay-at-home order, the Asps were unsure if their workers qualified as essential, so they laid off all of their employees.
They also transitioned to making pandemic-related items.
Anthony Asp said he came to work every day at 4 a.m. to make acrylic sneeze guards that local businesses could use as a barrier between employees and customers.
The need for personal protective equipment and signs regarding COVID-19 protocols was overwhelming, Anthony Asp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.