In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Burlington woman is raising funds to give meals to hospital staff in and around Skagit County, with a goal of providing 150 meals a week.
Mari Wuellner said she created Feed the Front Lines to support both health care workers and local restaurants that have been affected by the state ban on in-restaurant dining.
"Outside of the walls of the hospital, people are thinking about them," Wuellner said of hospital workers.
Jill Pickering, co-owner of Max Dale's Steak & Chophouse in Mount Vernon, prepared 50 meals Thursday for Skagit Valley Hospital staff.
"Our world changed pretty much immediately," Pickering said of the ban on in-restaurant dining.
However, she said she knows restaurants aren't the only ones affected by the pandemic, and it was clear to her that she wanted to support the hospital staff who are working tirelessly to take care of the community.
Executive Chef David Thomas donated his time preparing the meals, she said.
Wuellner said Skagit Valley Burgers in Sedro-Woolley provided 50 meals to staff at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center.
She said she was inspired after seeing a post on social media from a friend who works at Seattle Children's Hospital, thanking someone for a donation of 15 lattes to medical staff.
"I realized this could be much bigger than one donation," she said.
She reached out to her cousin, owner of Pioneer Square D&E, and organized a donation of lunches to Seattle Children's on April 3. From there, she started a fundraising page — gofundme.com/f/feedthefrontlines — and reached out to United General, Skagit Valley Hospital and others.
Because supporting restaurants is part of the fundraiser, Wuellner said she pays full price for the meals. She said she wants to help restaurants keep staff employed, so they can still be here when the pandemic is over.
"I don't want any discounts or deals," she said. "I want them to continue to make money."
Wuellner said she plans to report how she spends donated money on her gofundme page to provide a level of transparency.
Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock said law enforcement has seen scams related to online fundraising on sites such as gofundme, and times of crisis tend to produce more such scams.
He encourages people to contact the page's organizer and request verifiable information, contact gofundme, or search for information on the organizer.
