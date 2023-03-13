Mount Vernon Life Care Center hires new administrator
Robert Jewett was hired as the new executive director of the Mount Vernon Life Care Center.
According to a news release, Jewett has experience in health care settings and a master's degree in health care administration from the University of Utah.
He is coming in with the goal of earning the facility a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services five-star rating.
"A lot of small goals and processes need to be achieved and implemented to move from a two-star to a five-star rating, (but) we're going to do it," Jewett said in the release.
New ceramics studio opens in Anacortes
A grand opening was held on March 11 for clayhouse, a new ceramics studio in Anacortes.
The studio welcomes those of all ages. Classes, workshops, after-school clubs and other various events will be offered, as well as walk-in projects.
"Our dream was to create a space to share our love of clay with all ages and experience levels," the clayhouse website states.
For more information, visit clayhouseanacortes.com
EDASC hires economic development manager
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County has hired Shaun Gibbs as economic development manager for business recruitment, retention and expansion.
Gibbs will be working with Skagit County businesses to help with obstacles they are facing as well as develop leads for businesses that wish to move to Skagit County, according to a news release.
"My wife and I are excited to relocate to Skagit County and look forward to raising our young family and exploring the amazing natural amenities on the sound, in the valley and throughout the Cascades while making a positive economic impact in our communities," Gibbs said in the release.
Gibbs was most recently the executive director for the South Coast Development Council in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
