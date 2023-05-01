A ribbon cutting was held April 27 for Evergreen Home Loans at 1615 Buck Way in Mount Vernon.
Evergreen Home Loans started in Seattle in 1987 and has since branched out to 11 states with a total of 54 offices, according to its website.
In 2021, Evergreen Home Loans was ranked third on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list for the extra-large company category and third in Fortune Best Workplaces in the Financial Services and Insurance category.
Blue Taco in Lyman to hold ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting will be held May 10 at Blue Taco in Lyman.
The ribbon cutting will be at 4 p.m.
Leadership Skagit holds info sessions
Three information sessions will be held for those interested in learning more about the Leadership Skagit program.
The first session is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at COA Mexican Eatery and Tequileria in Mount Vernon.
A session will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Frida’s in Anacortes and 11 a.m. to noon May 8 at the Burlington Public Library.
New apprenticeship-focused grants available
Career Connect Washington grants are available for expanding or enhancing apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs.
The state Employment Security Department has made about than $3.7 million available for this grant program.
The targeted award amount is $100,000 to $150,000 with grants expected to be used between July and December 2024.
A notice of intent to bid is due by May 12. Grant proposals are due June 9.
