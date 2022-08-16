Poke restaurant opens
Poke restaurant opens
Skagit County's first poke restaurant opened Aug. 9 at 212 Fashion Way in Burlington.
Owner and manager Joon Lee opened the business with the help of his family, which previously owned similar restaurants in Oak Harbor and Anacortes.
There are no poke restaurants within a 20-mile radius of Poke Oasis, Lee said.
Lee designed all of the dishes himself in a way that makes it easy to train employees, doing poke bowls rather than rolling everything up sushi style.
He is trying to break the stereotype that "you need to be Asian" to work around and enjoy poke. So far he has hired nine poke bowl builders, most of whom are teenagers who were looking for their first job.
Poke Oasis is open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Lee hopes to add Mondays within the next six months.
Floral shop changes hands
Tracy Webb bought Dawn's Floral and Gifts in Concrete and is transforming the business into a place of her own — Shadows Floral and Gifts.
Webb and her husband moved to Concrete from Mukilteo in 2017 and started looking for business opportunities. When they learned Dawn Newkirk was selling her business they jumped on the opportunity.
"I'm not changing anything that Dawn has done with the business," Webb said. "I'm excited to get going on it, to be a part of it and to be a part of the community frankly."
She plans on keeping the local craft vendors in the shop, while also bringing in several other small craft businesses from out of state.
Webb's goal is to open the shop by Sept. 1.
North Coast Credit Union makes hire
Julia Parker has joined North Coast Credit Union as vice president of member business lending.
She has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, according to a news release.
"Julia's extensive knowledge and expertise will greatly benefit our current and future business members," credit union CEO and President Marilyn Brink said in the release.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @goskagit
