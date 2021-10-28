Business Briefly By JACQUELINE ALLISON @Jacqueline_SVH Jacqueline Allison Author email Oct 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Spinach Bus Ventures hires new CEOKristen Keltz has taken over as the new CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures. Spinach Bus Ventures owns Tulip Town, Fairhaven Mill, Skagit Acres (formerly Skagit Valley Gardens) and the restaurant Skagit Landing. Keltz previously served as the senior director of marketing for Hotel Services Group and the president/CEO of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.She said she will focus on the day-to-day operations at Spinach Bus Ventures.Andrew Miller, co-founder and former CEO, will continue to farm at Tulip Town and move to executive chairman of the company's board of directors.He will also lead the development of a new business called Spinach Bus Solutions, which will provide consulting and training opportunities. Shipbuilder to offer apprenticeship program Dakota Creek Industries has received approval for an apprenticeship program from the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council. The shipyard will offer apprenticeships for four trades: machinery assembler, marine electrician, production welder, and shipfitter/fabricator. The three-year program combines on-the-job training and supplemental instruction to help apprentices meet or exceed industry standards, according to a Dakota Creek Industries news release.Those who complete the apprenticeship program will receive a trade certification and a multi-occupational trades associate's degree from Skagit Valley College.For information on the apprenticeship program, contact Carrie Young at 360-293-9575 or cking@dakotacreek.comZiply Fiber internet comes to Sedro-WoolleyGigabit-speed fiber internet is now available at more than 600 residences and businesses in Sedro-Woolley. To check an address for fiber availability, visit ziplyfiber.com/sedrowoolleyZiply Fiber plans to build high-speed fiber connections to more than 2,000 locations in Sedro-Woolley, according to a news release.In addition, the company is planning to build a high-speed fiber network in Burlington, with service available late this year or in early 2022. — Reporter Jacqueline Allison Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. 