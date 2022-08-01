Stone Pros opens slab gallery in Burlington
Stone Pros held a grand opening Monday for its 13,000-square-foot slab gallery at 401 E. Sharon Ave., Burlington.
Stone Pros is a provider of luxury countertops and kitchen and bath design services.
According to co-owner Glenn Schiff, the slab gallery provides his business a competitive edge over its competition as it is the only such indoor facility from Seattle to the Canadian border.
The gallery has been in the works for a year, and Schiff has already had multiple businesses come to look it and see what it's all about. Being busy before the grand opening bodes well for the future.
"It's already being received very well," Schiff said. "We're being told this is exactly what the valley needed."
Stone Pros has been in business in Skagit County for 17 years.
bLoom Floral Design opens in Mount Vernon
Sheena Wilson had the dream of opening a flower boutique since she was a teenager. That dream came to fruition July 15 when she opened her shop, bLoom, in Mount Vernon.
"This is what I love," Wilson said. "Bringing people joy through flowers."
The shop is a full-service florist, and walk-ins can even get a greeting from the "shop dog," Lily.
As much as possible, bLoom is locally sourced. Several of the farms Wilson sources from are within eight miles of bLoom.
"Farm to florist, that's my goal," Wilson said.
bLoom is located at 412 S. First Street, and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anderson Podiatry moves
Anderson Podiatry moved into a new spot June 1 in the Coherence Wellness Center at 1311 E. Division St. in Mount Vernon.
It was previously just a few blocks down the street.
The new location gives it added space, parking and the good fit that the center provides, said business manager Rose Anderson, the wife of Dr. Randy Anderson.
"With the wellness center we all work together," she said.
Randy Anderson has been serving the foot and ankle needs of Skagit County since 1992, Rose Anderson said.
In April, Randy Anderson was voted the Podiatric Physician of the Year by the Washington State Podiatric Medical Association.
Anderson Podiatry was in its previous location for the past 10 years.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @goskagit
