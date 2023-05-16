Business Briefly RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email May 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Program graduates to be celebratedSmall businesses that participated in a RAINcap Bootcamp or Destination Creation Course will be celebrated at the Elevate Skagit and Island County Showcase.This showcase is hosted by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, Economic Development Council of Island County and the Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network Catalysts. The graduates will be celebrated 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chuckanut Brewery and Taproom. Breadlab plans next pop-up bakeryBreadlab students and staff will be holding a pop-up bakery on Saturday.Students and staff will be making 100% whole grain wheat and rye loaves from wheat varieties developed by the lab. The pop-up will be 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last at 11768 Westar Lane. The pop-up bakery is cash only and all proceeds go toward Breadlab research. Chuckanut Brewery wins awardChuckanut Brewery took home a third-place medal at this years World Beer Cup hosted by the Brewers Association. The bronze medal was awarded to the Chuckanut Munich style Helles Lager in the Helles category. It was among 202 entries and was Chuckanut Brewery's first award for its Helles at the World Beer Cup. It has won three Great American Beer Festival awards in the past, according to a news release. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
