The Brazas family exchanges the keys to the Farmhouse Restaurant with the O'Donnell family.
Workers and volunteers at Viva Farms work to pack CSA boxes.
Skagit Valley restaurant changes handsThe Farmhouse Restaurant west of Burlington was sold Jan. 28 by the Brazas family to the O’Donnell family.
The restaurant will be the fifth for the O’Donnell family, with their flagship location in Everett, according to a news release.
The other four restaurants are called Shawn O’Donnell’s.
The Brazas family, who have operated the Farmhouse Restaurant since 2003, put it on the market in 2019.
Terry Brazas told the Skagit Valley Herald in June 2019 that the restaurant was being put up for sale because retirement was on the horizon.
The transition was seamless, with the restaurant staying open with the same staff, serving the same food with the same name: Farmhouse Restaurant.
Shawn O’Donnell Jr. said he intends to blend the two names, calling the restaurant “Shawn O’Donnell’s at The Farmhouse.”
On Friday, the O’Donnells introduced Irish dishes to the menu, to go along with Farmhouse classics.
Viva Farms launches CSA signups
Viva Farms launched its community-supported agriculture (CSA) signups Friday.
The weekly farm subscription boxes will feature seven to 10 produce items, David Alvarez, sales and food safety program coordinator, said.
Viva Farms offers a sliding scale payment system, Alvarez said.
In addition, individuals and families enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) get half-priced CSA shares and Viva Farms accepts Fruit and Veggie Prescription (FVRx) vouchers.
There are small and large CSA box options, Alvarez said.
The program runs six months between June 8 and Thanksgiving.
Produce from Viva’s 29 incubator farms will be featured in the CSA.
People who live in Skagit Valley, Bellingham and Seattle can sign up for the CSA program and pick up their boxes at breweries, restaurants, churches and community centers in their neighborhoods.
Ziply Fiber expands to Sedro-WoolleyA Kirkland-based fiber internet company has brought its high-speed internet service to Sedro-Woolley.
Ziply Fiber crews began constructing the fiber internet infrastructure in the city about a year ago and the first customers began getting fiber service in October.
Areas with higher populations are fiber ready, and crews are working to get service to the rest of the city.
— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH
