Online job fair set for Aug. 11Local organizations are teaming up to host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 11.
The Northwest Regional Job Fair, co-hosted by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) and WorkSource, will include employers from Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties. The job fair will be held through the online platform Brazen.
To register as a job seeker, visit app.brazenconnect.com/a/wesd-nw/e/EBqJm
Employers interested in participating must be located in Skagit, Whatcom or Island counties, be a direct employer, have at least three current job openings, and have a WorkSource account set up.
To sign up as an employer, contact EDASC Economic Development Manager Tamsin Bell at tamsin@skagit.org.
SaviBank dedicates Mount Vernon office buildingMount Vernon-based SaviBank recently named its Mount Vernon office building in honor of Don Emery Gordon, the bank announced last week.
Don Gordon was one of the original members of the bank’s board of directors and a highly regarded businessman and community leader in Skagit Valley, according to Kari Holmly, senior vice president and chief retail banking officer at SaviBank.
The bank held the dedication July 22.
The building, located at 208 E. Blackburn Road, is home to SaviBank’s executive offices, department offices and its Mount Vernon branch.
