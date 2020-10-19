COA Mexican Eatery in new MV location
COA Mexican Eatery relocated in late August to the former El Gitano restaurant at 1810 Riverside Drive.
The COA restaurant management team of Omar Sandoval and Viry Delgado decided to relocate because the restaurant's lease was not renewed at its original 10th street location, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The move to the larger space allowed the restaurant to expand from five to 20 tables while meeting COVID-19 requirements for physical distancing. The restaurant has quadrupled its staff from seven to 32.
A ribbon cutting for the restaurant's new location was held in late September.
The Bony Pony, a locally owned western wear and tack shop, opened a new, expanded store in late July.
The new store is next to the shop's original location on Highway 99 in Mount Vernon.
At 6,500 square feet, the new store is twice the size of the old space and allows the business to display more merchandise and feature a “sale loft” with discounted and consignment items, owner Cherie Geerdes said in a Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce news release.
The chamber hosted a ribbon cutting Sept. 22.
The Bony Pony is located at 2423 Old Hwy 99 South.
Garden Path releases new products
Garden Path Fermentation released this month The Untended Bloom, a barrel-aged saison, and The Dry Table Boysenberry Mead, a dry mead fermented with Skagit County grown boysenberries.
Both products were created for Tulip Town with local honey and Garden Path’s signature native yeast, and will be served at Tulip Town's Harvest event Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month.
The products are also available at Garden Path's taproom at the Port of Skagit and at the brewery's online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.