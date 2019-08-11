BURLINGTON — More than 200 business professionals and community members golfed July 19 at Avalon Golf Links in support of economic development at the 32nd annual EDASC Golf Tournament and 19th Hole Awards Dinner, according to a news release.

The golf tournament, sponsored by Swinomish Casino & Lodge, is one of the longest running in the county, featured a beginner-friendly four-person scramble format so golfers of all skill levels could participate.

