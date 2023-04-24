Cascade Mall
Cascade Mall in Burlington in June 2020.

 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — Burlington Investment Properties LLC, owner of The Shops at Burlington outlet mall, has bought Cascade Mall. 

The property sold for $18.5 million on April 11, according to Skagit County property records. 


