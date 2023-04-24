Cascade Mall under new ownership RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cascade Mall in Burlington in June 2020. Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BURLINGTON — Burlington Investment Properties LLC, owner of The Shops at Burlington outlet mall, has bought Cascade Mall. The property sold for $18.5 million on April 11, according to Skagit County property records. The mall has six tenants, according to the mall directory: Chuck E. Cheese, Furniture World, Heritage Portable Buildings, Cascade Chapel, AMC Cineplex and TJ Maxx.Burlington Investment Properties owner Al Monjazeb said no decisions have been made regarding the future of the property, and there is no plan to have the businesses vacate. "... Our goal is to elevate Burlington and Skagit Valley with every action we take," Monjazeb said in an email. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
