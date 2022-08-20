SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley is experiencing a bit of a construction boom, with several large projects underway and others about to start or in the works.
John Coleman, the city's planning director, said housing is seen as important, and several developers are making use of the city's Urban Mixed Use Zoning Overlay.
Approved by the City Council in 2021, the intent of the overlay is to encourage a compatible mix of commercial and residential developments, and more diverse types of residential density.
The five-story Gateway Village is being built at the corner of Stendal Street and Hodgin Road. It features a 50% commercial ground floor and 76 residential units.
"Roughly half of the footprint of the building on the downstairs facing the two main streets is all commercial space," Coleman said. "We encourage the development of commercial space so we can get retail and restaurants and what-not because that brings people into the area."
Awaiting permits at the intersection of Trail Road and Stendal Street is a planned mixed-use building featuring a commercial first floor facing the two streets and 67 residential apartment units.
There are also a pair of projects on Cook Road.
The first is in the 700 block and calls for the construction of seven fourplexes that Coleman said would basically mirror the Nicholas Court development to the east of the property.
"To the west of Trail Road at the 800 block of Cook Road, we have applications in for what I believe is 24 apartment units," he added. "That (property) right now has temporary fencing around it."
Coleman said the city has given preliminary plat approval for a 65-lot development off the east end of F & S Grade Road.
"Right now, the developers are coming in off F & S Grade Road, near where Garden of Eden Road comes in, just north of the creek, and are doing a 30-lot, phase one of the development," Coleman explained. "They have heavy equipment out there ready to bulldoze that little house and to begin construction of roads."
Lastly, a Starbucks is under construction at the corner of Hodgin Street and Highway 20.
